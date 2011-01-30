Bayern to face Schalke in cup semis
By app
BERLIN - Holders Bayern Munich were drawn on Sunday to meet fellow Champions League competitors Schalke 04 in the German Cup semi-finals.
Second division clubs Duisburg and Energie Cottbus will clash in March for a spot in the final in Berlin on May 21 which will involve a lower-tier club for the first time since 2004.
Schalke, 11th in the league, had hoped to meet Bayern in the final to be sure of a European place with the Bavarians likely to finish in the top spots in the Bundesliga.
