Bayern issue Lewandowski warning amid Chelsea, Manchester United links

Bayern Munich have dismissed suggestions Robert Lewandowski could leave the club amid reports linking him with Manchester United and Chelsea, warning would-be suitors that tapping up the Poland international could land them in trouble with FIFA.

Lewandowski recently admitted to feeling disappointed with his team-mates for not supporting him in his attempts to become top goalscorer in the Bundesliga, leading to speculation he could be on his way out of the Allianz Arena.

Reports in the UK claim United and Chelsea have already been in touch with the prolific striker's representatives to discuss a potential move, but Bayern have made it clear they will not allow the 28-year-old to leave.

"Robert Lewandowski has a contract with Bayern Munich and has renewed not too long ago until 2021," Bayern said in a statement to Sky Sport News HD.

"Bayern are not wasting any time thinking about a transfer from Lewandowski. There are no negotiations, nor will there be any.

"If other clubs negotiate with players who have long-term contracts, they risk being punished by FIFA.

"Lewandowski's agent has also assured us that there have not been any talks with other clubs."

Lewandowski netted 43 goals in 47 appearances in all competitions in 2016-17.

He finished second in the race for the Bundesliga top scorer title with 30 strikes, one behind Borussia Dortmund star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.