Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel banned from touchline for Champions League clash with Manchester United

Bayern Munich begin their 2023/24 Champions League campaign against Manchester United on Wednesday night, but manager Thomas Tuchel won't be in the dugout for the enticing encounter.

Drawn together in Group A, alongside Copenhagen and Galatasaray, Bayern Munich and Manchester United will be confident of progressing to the knockout stages of the Champions League. But first, the pair have to face each other at the Allianz Arena.

Thomas Tuchel won't be on the bench for the fixture, however, with the German boss set to serve a touchline ban that he picked up after being sent off during Bayern's defeat to Manchester City in the Champions League last season.

Tuchel got sent off for abusing the referee against Man City last season (Image credit: Getty Images)

After an incident between Kingsley Coman and Aymeric Laporte on the halfway during the second leg, Tuchel directed his anger at referee Clement Turpin - anger the Frenchman deemed worthy of a red card.

While Tuchel will be watching on from the stands, Manchester United gaffer Erik ten Hag won't be alone on the touchline. Bayern first-team coaches Zsolt Low and Anthony Barry will direct the team from the dugout, with assistant manager Arno Michels joining Tuchel from elsewhere in the stadium.

After starting the season with a stutter in the Premier League, Ten Hag will hope a strong performance and result away against Bayern Munich will boost his squad's optimism ahead of facing Burnley on Saturday.

It is vital for Ten Hag that Manchester United get a result against Bayern (Image credit: GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

With Tuchel sitting in the stands, that could provide the perfect springboard for Manchester United to capitalise from. Though managers might not directly influence every single thing that happens on the pitch, Brighton & Hove Albion manager Roberto De Zerbi proved the importance of having the head coach down on the touchline to instruct his players against Manchester United last Saturday.

When Danny Welbeck put Brighton 1-0 ahead at Old Trafford, De Zerbi called Lewis Dunk over to enact a tactical shift on the pitch. This helped the Seagulls control the game to an even greater extent, eventually seeing them run out 3-1 winners.

New Bayern striker Harry Kane explains how the German side have a "top club mentality" - though he acknowledges that not winning with Tottenham Hotspur "wasn't a disaster".

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag admits he is under "pressure", with the threat of being sacked potentially looming over the Dutchman.