Harry Kane: Not winning at Spurs 'wasn't a disaster'; Bayern have 'top club mentality'

Harry Kane has highlighted one of the major differences between Tottenham and Bayern Munich by taking a subtle swipe at his former club's ambitions.

The England captain became Spurs' all-time top scorer last season, but does not have a single trophy to his name despite spending his entire career at the north London club prior to his summer switch to Bayern.

With one year left on his contract at Tottenham, Kane left for the Bundesliga giants in a £100 million move and on Saturday against Ukraine, he makes his first England appearance since the transfer.

Speaking ahead of that match, the 30-year-old said: "We wanted to win at Spurs, but if you went a couple of games without winning it wasn't a disaster. At Bayern you have to win every game.

"After winning 3-1 and 4-0 in our first two games, there was talk about not being too happy about way we played! Top club mentality."

Kane made his debut off the bench as Bayern lost 3-0 to RB Leipzig in the DFL Supercup in August, but Thomas Tuchel's side have won all three of their Bundesliga fixtures so far this season.

The England captain has scored three goals in as many matches for his new club and has been praised for his performances so far in Germany.

