Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag admits he is under 'pressure', with sack potentially looming: report

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has addressed the fact that he could well be dismissed for the club's awful start to the season.

The Red Devils have lost three of their opening five fixtures, with their two victories over Wolverhampton Wanderers and Nottingham Forest both unconvincing. Manchester United were comfortably second-best in trips to north London, too, with Tottenham and Arsenal beating them by two goals each.

At the weekend, United suffered another poor defeat, with Brighton & Hove Albion compounding matters. Ten Hag's side were booed by Old Trafford – and the Dutchman himself was booed when Rasmus Hojlund was substituted in the second half for Anthony Martial.

The United faithful were outraged that Hojlund was substituted (Image credit: Michael Regan/Getty Images)

“The pressure is always there. It was last year and this year is no different,” Ten Hag admitted, when asked if he was feeling under the cosh at current.

“Of course, at United, you have to win your games. We have to improve and I can’t be distracted. We have to improve. Individuals have to step up. Sometimes you are in bad periods and you have to face that.”

Bayern Munich could yet pile more misery onto Ten Hag's team this week as the three-time Champions League winners travel to Bavaria for their opening European fixture. With Ten Hag coming under significant criticism for his management of the side, his big game record and his recruitment, this is an opportunity to turn things around – but the Dutchman has recognised that he will be for the chop if things don't turn around.

Bayern lie in waiting for Manchester United (Image credit: Getty Images)

“Bayern Munich, I think, is one of the favourites to win the Champions League, so we have to be good there,” said Ten Hag.

"But I think I have already explained what we need there - we need character, belief, resilience, determination – absolutely.”

