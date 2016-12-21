Bayern 'very optimistic' over Robben stay
Arjen Robben is set to extend his stay with Bayern Munich, according to the club's chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.
Bayern Munich chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge expects winger Arjen Robben to re-sign with the Bundesliga champions.
Robben, 32, is yet to extend his deal with the club despite his contract expiring at the end of the season.
But Rummenigge said: "I think everything will be clear in January.
"We are very optimistic. Both sides want it. These are good pre-conditions."
The Netherlands international has scored five goals in 10 league games this season and started Wednesday's 3-0 win over RB Leipzig.
Robben has been at Bayern since 2009 after joining from Real Madrid.
