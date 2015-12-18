Beckham hopes Mourinho will make swift Premier League return

David Beckham hopes to see Jose Mourinho back in the Premier League as soon as possible, but stopped short of tipping him for a move to Manchester United.

Chelsea parted company with the 52-year-old manager on Thursday after a disastrous start to their title defence saw them lose nine of their first 16 games to leave them just one point clear of the bottom three.

Beckham wants to see Mourinho remain in England when he takes his next job, but felt it would be disrespectful to comment on suggestions he could be ideal as United's next coach, given Louis van Gaal is still in employment at Old Trafford.

"Unfortunately this is how football is, but there is no disputing that Jose is one of the best managers in football," the former England midfielder said.

"Winning the league obviously last year, virtually the same squad this year – it is obviously surprising to see their league position. But I love Jose, I think he is an incredible manager, a great person and he is passionate about the game.

"I hope he comes back to the Premiership quickly because the English public love him, the fans love seeing him on the sideline and they love his character so it is a shame to see him leave.

"But Chelsea are a great club so they will move on quickly I am sure. Roman [Abramovich] is passionate about the team so they will move on pretty quickly."

Asked if Mourinho could be the next United manager, Beckham said: "It would be disrespectful for me to even mention it because Manchester United have got a manager and that is the way it will continue until people decide otherwise."