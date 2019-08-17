Bees and Tigers share spoils

Brentford and Hull shared the spoils in a stop-start game of two halves that ended 1-1 at Griffin Park.

Jarrod Bowen struck after the break to give the Tigers a lead their first-half dominance deserved, but Ollie Watkins levelled to ensure the points were shared.

Bowen pounced on 53 minutes when the ball dropped for him in space after the hesitant Bees defence twice failed to clear their lines, and he picked his spot from 12 yards.

But Watkins restored parity on 71 minutes when he bundled home Sergi Canos’ drilled low cross to set up a nail-biting finale for the visiting City fans.

Hull dominated a cagey first half, with Bowen causing the Bees defence all sort of problems.

Kamil Grosicki was first to show midway through the half when he almost caught Brentford keeper David Raya out with a cheeky near post free kick that found the side netting.

The Tigers’ tails were up and Bowen worked an opening a minute later only to scuff his angled drive just past the far post.

Big centre-back Jordy De Wijs was the next to go close for the visitors when he rose highest in the box to nod Bowen’s teasing corner agonisingly wide.

Bees keeper Raya had to be on his toes just before the half-hour when he tipped Kevin Stewart’s dipping 30-yard drive over the bar.

Brentford’s first effort of a disjointed opening half came on 33 minutes when Canos failed to connect properly with an inviting Mathias Jenson cross from the left and his effort dropped into the hands of a relieved George Long.

Brentford lacked quality in the final third and missed the cut and thrust of centre forward Neal Maupay up front.

They emerged much brighter after the interval and Watkins skewed a shot wide of the far post when he should have hit the target on 48 minutes.

Bowen’s opener failed to dampen the Bees’ spirit and they pressed forward in search of the equaliser, new signing Bryan Mbeumo just firing wide of the far post.

Canos saw a goal-bound curling effort deflected just wide, but minutes later his energy and direct approach down the right led to the leveller.

The pair combined again a minute later and only a brilliant reflex stop from Long at the near post denied Watkins a second.

Substitute Said Benrahma came with inches of latching onto a Canos through-ball, but Long was again quick of his line to snuff out the danger.

Hull always looked a threat on the counter and Josh Magennis curled a free-kick just wide before Stewart blazed over with the goal at his mercy as the clock ticked down.

Brentford should have clinched the points two minutes from the end but Julian Jeanvier somehow headed Josh Dasilva’s pinpoint cross wide when it looked easier to score.