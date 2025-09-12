The Ultimate Brentford quiz
It's the ultimate Brentford quiz, as we survey everything Bees for a test of your knowledge
It's the ultimate Brentford quiz: can you get 100 per cent?
Our quiz masters have painstakingly curated 40 questions for an ultimate quiz of epic proportions, as we look at past Brentford stadiums, scorers, seasons and even sponsors, for the kind of quiz that only the die-hards will be getting full marks on.
