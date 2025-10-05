Can I watch Brentford vs Manchester City? Live streams, TV details and preview

Erling Haaland's goals are flowing, but he has voiced his disappointment at the team's 'energy' recently

Watch Brentford vs Manchester City this weekend in the Premier League in the final action of Matchday 7.

Brentford vs Man City key information • Date: Sunday 05 October 2025 • Kick-off time: 4:30pm BST / 11:30am ET • Venue: Gtech Community Stadium, London • TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK), USA Network (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Brentford proved that even without their summer exodus, they still are a force to be reckoned with after their victory over Manchester United last weekend.

The Bees were good value for their victory on home soil, with Igor Thiago finding the net twice for Keith Andrews' side.

Manchester City also looked to have hit form once again despite drawing 2-2 with Monaco in the UEFA Champions League in midweek.

Pep Guardiola's side blew away Burnley 5-1 in their previous Premier League outing, with Erling Haaland finding the net twice.

Watch Brentford vs Man City in the UK

Brentford vs Man City is the final Premier League game of the weekend and will be shown live in the UK on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League this weekend.

Action at the Gtech Community Stadium gets underway from 4:30 pm BST.

Watch Brentford vs Man City in the US

In the US, USA Network has exclusive rights to Brentford vs Man City.

More details are provided below on how you can tune in Stateside, with either Fubo or Sling available via a cord-cutting service.

How to watch Brentford vs Man City in Australia

Premier League fans in Australia can watch Brentford vs Man City through Stan Sport.

Watch Brentford vs Man City from anywhere

Away from home when the game's on? A VPN will ensure you don't miss a minute.

Virtual Private Networks are internet security software that alter your device's location, meaning you can bypass the geo-restrictions you get on most streaming platforms and enjoy your usual coverage no matter where you are.

NordVPN is the best VPN provider out there, according to our office-mates at TechRadar, who love its compatibility, top-notch security, and seamless streaming unblocking.

Brentford vs Man City: Premier League preview

The Bees start to the new Premier League season has included wins over Manchester United and Aston Villa, as well as a spirited point against Chelsea.

Having lost key players such as Bryan Mbeumo, Yoane Wissa, as well as manager Thomas Frank in the summer, most feared Brentford would be hovering around the relegation zone, but it's been a steady start all things considered.

Just how well they fare against Manchester City remains to be seen, but Andrews will be without Paris Maghoma, Fabio Carvalho, Gustavo Nunes, whilst Reiss Nelson should be in contention once again.

Guardiola's side are themselves going through something of a rebuild, with high-profile names such as Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan and Ederson all departing across the summer.

The Cityzens are, however, beginning to gel once again, despite players such as Rayan Ait-Nouri, Rayan Cherki and Omar Marmoush all out of action at present.

Haaland is again showing his best form, and Brentford will have to try and keep him quiet after an impressive brace again last week against Burnley at the Etihad Stadium.

Brentford vs Man City: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

Brentford 1-4 Manchester City

FourFourTwo predicts an away win for Guardiola's side in West London, just purely based on recent form and how exposed Brentford can be with their high-octane playstyle.