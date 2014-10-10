Belgium skipper Kompany calms injury fears
Vincent Kompany calmed fears of a potential injury after being taken off early in the second half of Belgium's 6-0 win over Andorra.
Kompany was withdrawn 10 minutes into the second half of his nation's Euro 2016 qualifying Group B opener, which saw Kevin De Bruyne and Dries Mertens score twice each, while Nacer Chadli and Divock Origi added one apiece.
It got Belgium's campaign off to a strong start but the match was dampened somewhat by worries over Kompany's fitness.
However, the Belgium and Manchester City captain explained his substitution was merely a precaution and said he was now focusing on Monday's clash against Bosnia-Herzegovina.
"I came off as a precaution," Kompany told RTBF.
"Before the game, I already had a slight problem and the coach decided to take me out.
"I am now getting ready for Bosnia. It was not easy out there."
