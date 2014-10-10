Belgium skipper Kompany calms injury fears

Kompany was withdrawn 10 minutes into the second half of his nation's Euro 2016 qualifying Group B opener, which saw Kevin De Bruyne and Dries Mertens score twice each, while Nacer Chadli and Divock Origi added one apiece.

It got Belgium's campaign off to a strong start but the match was dampened somewhat by worries over Kompany's fitness.

However, the Belgium and Manchester City captain explained his substitution was merely a precaution and said he was now focusing on Monday's clash against Bosnia-Herzegovina.

"I came off as a precaution," Kompany told RTBF.

"Before the game, I already had a slight problem and the coach decided to take me out.

"I am now getting ready for Bosnia. It was not easy out there."