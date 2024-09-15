‘Bellingham has developed that big-game energy, that swagger, that attitude at Real Madrid and belongs with the best players in the world – he’s incredible’ Former Ballon d'Or winner talks Jude

Former England and Real Madrid player Michael Owen believes Real Madrid have turned Bellingham into a world beater

Real Madrid&#039;s jude Bellingham celebrates after scoring against Osasuna in LaLiga in October 2023.
One of the first demonstrations of the now famous celebration established by Jude Bellingham last season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jude Bellingham carries the sort of swagger that only the world's greatest possess. That's the belief of former Liverpool, Real Madrid and England striker Michael Owen, who's was stunned to see just how quickly the midfielder adapted to life in the Spanish capital last season, following his transfer from Borussia Dortmund

The Birmingham City youth product’s debut campaign, in which he sometimes operated in what was near enough an unfamiliar false nine role, brought 23 goals and 13 assists in all competitions.

