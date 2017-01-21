Ben Arfa content with striker role at PSG

Hatem Ben Arfa has no qualms about his role at Paris Saint-Germain, insisting he is happy to play in a central striker's berth.

PSG have made a fine start to 2017 winning all four of their competitive matches, with a 2-0 victory at Nantes in Ligue 1 on Saturday their latest success.

That win came courtesy of a double from Edinson Cavani, who has flourished playing in his favoured position as a central striker since Zlatan Ibrahimovic's departure to Manchester United and he now has 20 league goals for the campaign, the first time he has achieved the feat for PSG.

Head coach Unai Emery has made little secret of his desire to sign another striker in the January transfer window, though, with PSG short of cover for Cavani.

Ben Arfa has been utilised as a back-up to the Uruguay forward and the former Newcastle United and Nice forward is enjoying the position.

"The role is fine by me, I'm playing as a centre forward now, I'm not used to it, but I'm progressing," said Ben Arfa, who replaced Cavani late on against Nantes.

"The coach thinks I can be good in that position. If I can bring something to the team for the rest of the season I'll do it with great pleasure. I enjoy it, it's my game."

The victory moves PSG - temporarily at least - level on points with second-placed Monaco, and just one adrift of Ligue 1 leaders Nice, and Ben Arfa believes Emery's side have now found their best form.

"I think we've been improving since the start of 2017 and end of 2016," he added. "I think we've really impressed in terms of our play and have been more compact."