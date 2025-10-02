‘I have read several articles damaging my reputation. I know I’ve had bad games, I’m aware of it’ Real Madrid star Federico Valverde slams critics on social media

Real Madrid star Federico Valverde has refuted accusations that he has downed tools amid debates around where he should play.

He issued the statement via his official X account, where he bemoaned “several articles” that he claims damaged his reputation.

It follows a difficult start to his Los Blancos campaign under Xabi Alonso, where he has returned to what he sees as his natural midfield role, rather than the makeshift right-back assignment he was given last term.

Valverde felt the need to speak out about the recent criticism, which has questioned his attitude in some cases

Injuries to Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dani Carvajal, both right-backs, sparked debate about whether it was time to move Valverde back there, having not particularly impressed in the centre of the pitch.

In the press conference ahead of Los Blancos’ Champions League game against Kairat Almaty, Valverde said he’s “found it difficult” returning to midfield, before stating: “I wasn’t born to play full-back, I didn’t grow up playing there. It was an emergency situation.”

The Los Blancos star sees midfield as his natural position, despite recent poor form

He went on to confirm he would never refuse to play in any position, but eyebrows were raised when he was absent from the starting XI in that European outing, not helped by downcast body language displayed by the Uruguayan as he warmed up at the side of the pitch.

Alonso said he “didn’t notice it” after the game, but that did not stem the criticism in the media, provoking Valverde’s statement.

“I have read several articles damaging my reputation. I know I’ve had bad games, I’m aware of it. I’m not hiding, and I face the criticism head-on,” the midfielder wrote. “I’m truly sad. People can say many things about me, but under no circumstances can they say that I refuse to play.

“I have given everything and more for this club, I’ve played while fractured, injured, and I’ve never complained or asked for a break. I have a good relationship with the coach, which makes me feel confident enough to tell him which position I prefer on the pitch, but I always, always made it clear that I’m available to perform anywhere, on any trip, and in every game.”

Manager Xabi Alonso said he did not notice anything strange from Valverde despite questions over the player's body language

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, the intensity of the focus around Madrid and an unforgiving Spanish press can occasionally create mountains out of molehills.

It’s quite normal for Valverde to be comfortable discussing his favoured position with his manager, as it is for him to be slightly less energised in a warm-up following a 4000-mile trip to the game in question in Kazakhstan.

Although, with two right-backs out and Valverde having performed so well there in recent times, it is fair line of enquiry to consider why he was left out here, with centre-back Raul Asencio taking the job on instead.

Valverde is valued at €130m, according to Transfermarkt. Real Madrid take on Juventus when Champions League action returns.