Benfica give Gabigol Inter escape, sell Mitroglou to Marseille

Benfica have signed Gabriel Barbosa on a season-long loan from Inter with an option to buy while offloading Greece striker Kostas Mitroglou to Marseille in a deal reportedly worth €15million.

Gabriel joined Inter last August for a fee in the region of €25million but endured a poor first season at San Siro as he made just nine Serie A appearances and scored only one goal.

But the Brazil forward has been handed an escape by Benfica, who will look to have the 21-year-old play a role in their bid for a fifth consecutive Primeira Liga title.

Leaving Estadio da Luz, though, is Mitroglou, who links up with a Marseille team looking to improve on last season's fifth-placed finish in Ligue 1 under Rudi Garcia.

Marseille have taken seven points from their opening four games this season and should benefit from Mitroglou's prowess.

Mitroglou scored 16 goals in 28 league appearances for Benfica last campaign, having netted 19 in 32 in 2015-16.