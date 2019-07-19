Liverpool and Manchester City ‘make enquiries’ for Turkish goalkeeper

According to Goal.com, the two Premier League giants are monitoring the 19-year-old’s situation with his club, who are yet to hand him any action in the Super Lig.

Ozer is considered as a huge prospect back home, however, and was called up to Fatih Terim’s Turkey squad shortly after his 17th birthday in 2017. He has since been called upon again, although is yet to win a cap.

It is believed that the teenager would not be considered for either Premier League club’s first team in the near future, and instead be loaned out for first-team experience.

Goal report that Liverpool, City and Basel all tried to sign Ozer before he joined Fenerbahce in 2018, but the youngster believed his chances to be greater in Turkey.

Liverpool’s immediate goalkeeping situation is unclear as Simon Mignolet seeks an Anfield exit this summer.

NOW READ...

QUIZ! Can you name Liverpool's last 50 signings?

FEATURE Is there any point of handing in a transfer request? FourFourTwo investigates