Berlin will love you like a son - cheeky Hertha offer Ronaldo a route out of Madrid
Hertha Berlin have sent a playful proposition to Cristiano Ronaldo amid reports he wants to leave Real Madrid.
The world of football was abuzz on Friday following reports that Ronaldo is keen to move away from Madrid amid scrutiny over his tax affairs in Spain – an issue in which he has strongly denied wrongdoing.
If he were to leave Santiago Bernabeu, the 32-year-old Portugal superstar would no doubt be welcome anywhere.
Hertha were quick to open up their doors to four-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo with a playful offer posted on social media.
The Bundesliga club said: "Ronaldo wants to leave @realmadrid. No cash, but galactic challenge and Berlin will love you like a son. Interested, @Cristiano?"
This is becoming a theme for the team from the German capital; they posed a similar proposition to Zlatan Ibrahimovic after he was left off Manchester United's retained list ahead of the 2017-18 season.
