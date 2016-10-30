'Better days will come' - Mkhitaryan reassures United fans

Henrikh Mkhitaryan has moved to assure Manchester United fans "better days" are on the horizon at Old Trafford.

The Armenia captain's absence from the first team continues to frustrate United fans, who have seen their side score just once in four straight Premier League games without a win.

Mkhitaryan was again left out of the squad for Saturday's 0-0 home draw with Burnley, but Jose Mourinho has insisted the 27-year-old - who has not played since the 2-1 defeat to Manchester City in September - will get his chance once he has fully acclimatised to life in England.

The former Borussia Dortmund star has been the subject of a '#freemkhitaryan' campaign run by supporters on social media, and he took to his own official Twitter account to urge fans to rally behind the team.

"Better days will come for us! We march on. One for all and all for one!" he wrote.

Mkhitaryan's post comes after Ruben Hayrapetyan, the president of the Football Federation of Armenia, claimed the player has been left baffled by Mourinho's intentions.

"I cannot know what the Manchester manager is thinking about," Hayrapetyan was quoted as saying by Armenpress. "I have talked with Mkhitaryan, he also doesn't know what Jose Mourinho is thinking.

"Mkhitaryan trains and is in good shape but no one knows the reason [why he is not playing]."