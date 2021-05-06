Blackburn loanee Harvey Elliott ‘confident’ of securing Liverpool starting spot next season

Harvey Elliott is “confident” of competing for a place in Liverpool’s first-team squad next season.

The 18-year-old has impressed during his season-long loan spell at Championship side Blackburn.

The forward has scored six goals and provided 11 assists for Tony Mowbray’s team.

And although Blackburn would love to keep him around, Elliott has his eyes on a place in the Liverpool side.

"Next season I am going to go back thinking that I can get in the team," he told the Counter Attack podcast .

"I have had this experience and feel ready. I have 50 appearances under my belt, which is a lot for a teenager.

"I feel 100 per cent confident I can go in and challenge. I'm looking forward to the fight and to show people I am a different player, and ready to play when called upon.

"It won't be given to me. I will need to work hard and train well and if I get my chance in a game, I have to take it."

Elliott was full of praise for Klopp, the man he will have to impress to become part of Liverpool’s first-team setup next term.

"I think it's just his personality," he added. "He's such a calm and composed guy. He's always having a laugh and joke around, and for that to happen the first time I met him was amazing to see.

"From the first second a met him I knew this is where I want to be. The first thing he did when I met him was give me a big hug, and for a manager to do that, and have a big smile on his face, is nice to see. You feel welcome and calm.

"You can be yourself around him, and it's the same with everyone at Liverpool. Everyone's just themselves."

Elliott and Blackburn will conclude the Championship campaign with a game against Birmingham on Saturday.

Liverpool, meanwhile, will return to Premier League action after a two-week break against Southampton on Saturday.

