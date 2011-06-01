Blatter: FIFA will solve problems from inside

"We know that the FIFA ship is in moving waters, I could even say in troubled waters but I think this ship must be brought back on the right route," he said in an opening address.

"I'm the captain of this ship and it is my duty and responsibility to see we get back on the right route but I can only do it with you the 208 (national) associations.

"You are the owners of FIFA.

"You are the legislative body but you are the decisive body. I'm certain you can follow me in the idea that we can settle the problems in side FIFA either by... strengthening what we already have."

FIFA has been beset by allegations of corruption and four executive committee members have been suspended since October.

Chuck Blazer took his place on the executive committee despite moves to sack him as secretary general of the CONCACAF federation.

Blazer was the author of a report which led to Jack Warner and Mohamed Bin Hammam being provisionally suspended on Sunday amid cash-for-votes allegations.