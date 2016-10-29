Blind frustrated after Burnley stalemate

Manchester United defender Daley Blind said it was "hard to believe" his side drew 0-0 with Burnley in Saturday's Premier League clash at Old Trafford.

United had 37 shots, 11 of which were on target, but found visiting goalkeeper Tom Heaton in inspired form while the hosts also had midfielder Ander Herrera dismissed in the second half for two bookable offences.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic missed a fantastic late chance from a Paul Pogba cross, while United were denied twice by the woodwork, and Blind felt his side created enough opportunities to win the match.

"It is hard to believe," Blind told MUTV. "I think we created 15 chances, maybe more, it is hard to believe we didn't score one goal.

"I think we made the goalkeeper that good because we missed chances, he gets more trust and he gets in his game.

"He was good today but in spite of that we should score a goal I think with so many chances."

Despite United extending their winless run to four league games - they have also failed to score in their last three - Blind felt United played well against a determined Burnley, who won their first away point of the season.

"I think as a team performance, we were positive and brought a lot of energy," the Netherlands international said.

"We didn't give much away, not even a big chance I think, so we did well in defence. It’s a bit frustrating."