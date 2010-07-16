Bosnia risks exclusion by FIFA and UEFA

Football's ruling bodies had warned that failure to replace the NSBIH's tripartite inter-ethnic presidency with a single president would lead to suspension, preventing Bosnian teams from taking part in international competitions.

After the Assembly voted against the abolishment of the presidency, UEFA and FIFA delegates immediately left the session saying that their executive committee would decide on measures against the NSBIH.

NSBIH, formed after the 1992-95 Bosnian war ended and the country was divided into two ethnically dominated regions, has been run by a three-man presidency whose members are chosen based on ethnic rather than professional criteria.

Federation officials did not answer phones in their office for comment.

Football fans across Bosnia have long protested against the NSBIH's organisational structure and some players have boycotted the national team.

