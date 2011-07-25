Brazil name squad for Germany friendly

Vasco da Gama defender Dede and midfielders Ralf of Brazilian championship leaders Corinthians and Luiz Gustavo of Bayern Munich (pictured) have been added to the bulk of the squad eliminated in the Copa America quarter-finals in Argentina this month.

Menezes has dropped midfielders Elano, Jadson and Sandro and defenders Luisao and Adriano for the match in Stuttgart on August 10.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Julio Cesar (Inter Milan), Victor (Gremio)

Defenders: Daniel Alves (Barcelona), Maicon, Lucio (both Inter Milan), Andre Santos (Fenerbahce), David Luiz (Chelsea), Dede (Vasco da Gama), Thiago Silva (AC Milan)

Midfielders: Ramires (Chelsea), Lucas Leiva (Liverpool), Ralf (Corinthians), Elias (Atletico Madrid), Paulo Henrique Ganso (Santos), Fernandinho (Shakhtar Donetsk), Lucas (Sao Paulo), Luiz Gustavo (Bayern Munich), Renato Augusto (Bayer Leverkusen)

Forwards: Neymar (Santos), Robinho, Alexandre Pato (both AC Milan), Fred (Fluminense), Jonas (Valencia)