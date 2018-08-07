BREAKING NEWS: Arsenal valued at £1.8bn as Kroenke offers to buy remaining shares
American billionaire Stan Kroenke has made an offer to minority owner Alisher Usmanov with the view to taking complete control of Arsenal.
Arsenal majority shareholder Stan Kroenke has tabled an offer for the club's remaining shares that values the Gunners at £1.8billion after receiving backing from minority owner Alisher Usmanov.
