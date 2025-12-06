How to watch Aston Villa vs Arsenal: Live stream, TV info, preview for early Premier League kick-off

Watch Aston Villa vs Arsenal in the Premier League today with FourFourTwo providing all the broadcast information in our handy TV guide.

Aston Villa performed brilliantly in midweek, fighting back from 2-0 down to eventually win 4-3 against Brighton at the Amex Stadium.

Ollie Watkins was back amongst the goals with a brace, whilst Amadou Onana and Donyell Malen also grabbed a goal apiece.

Arsenal saw off Brentford to remain top of the Premier League table, extending their unbeaten run to 18 games in the process.

Goals from Mikel Merino and Bukayo Saka made sure of the victory, with Mikel Arteta's side going well so far.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you details of all the live streams and channels so you can watch Aston Villa vs Arsenal online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Aston Villa vs Arsenal in the UK

Aston Villa vs Arsenal is this weekend's early kick-off in the Premier League and the game gets underway in the UK at 12:30pm.

The match will be shown live in the UK on TNT Sports 1 and via the Discovery+ streaming platform.

Coverage will be live from 11:00 am (UK).

Watch Aston Villa vs Arsenal in the US

Across the pond in the United States, Aston Villa vs Arsenal will be shown on USA Network.

To watch the game, you will need a cord-cutting service, such as YouTube TV.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Arsenal in Australia

Premier League fans in Australia can watch Aston Villa vs Arsenal on Stan Sport.

Watch Aston Villa vs Arsenal from anywhere

Out of the country when Aston Villa vs Arsenal is on? That doesn't mean you have to miss the game. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - means you can set your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world, bypassing streaming geo-restrictions.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you use back home. It also comes with added internet security benefits, which sounds like a winner to us.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at Tom's Guide are VPN experts, and they rate NordVPN as the best VPN out there.

Can I still get tickets to Aston Villa vs Arsenal?

The answer is yes, with FourFourTwo's official hospitality partner, Seat Unique, who provide Premier League tickets for 14 of the 20 clubs in England's top flight.

Aston Villa vs Arsenal: Preview

Aston Villa are flying up the Premier League table and come into Saturday's early kick-off well positioned in 3rd.

The Villans have taken 15 points from their last six games, which included wins over Brighton, Wolves, Leeds, Bournemouth and Manchester City.

Their only minor blemish was defeat at Liverpool, but Unai Emery will be more than pleased with what he has seen from his players as of late.

In fact, Villa are just six points behind Arsenal, and could close the gap to three with victory in the Midlands.

The biggest injury concern is regarding former Gunners star Emi Martinez, who pulled out before kick-off on the south coast and isn't tipped to be back in time to face his old club.

Ross Barkley (knee) and Tyrone Mings (thigh) are not expected back before the end of the calendar year, but the home side are otherwise in good shape for the visit of the table toppers.

Arsenal saw off the Bees to extend their incredible run of form and retain their spot at the top of the Premier League table.

Arteta's men look almost like a different beast this season, but have some tough fixtures to come, including this one at Villa Park.

Remember, it was a loss to the Villans that pretty much ended their title hopes back in April 2024, as the Gunners fell to a 2-0 home defeat.

Viktor Gyokeres is back in contention to start, but Mikel Merino's goal and assist against Brentford on Wednesday may mean Arteta has a tough decision to make.

Defender Cristian Mosquera suffered either a knee or ankle injury; the full extent is not yet known, whilst Declan Rice appeared to suffer a slight problem with his calf.

Aston Villa vs Arsenal: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

Aston Villa 1-1 Arsenal

Villa look good as of late, but as do the league leaders, so FourFourTwo believes this one is destined to all level.