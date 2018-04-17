BREAKING NEWS: Bayern's Vidal out for rest of season after surgery
Bayern Munich will have to cope without Arturo Vidal for the remainder of the season after having an operation on a knee injury.
Arturo Vidal miss will the rest of Bayern Munich's season after having surgery on his knee, ruling him out of the Champions League semi-final with Real Madrid.
The Chile midfielder has scored six times in 22 top-flight appearances for the Bundesliga champions this season but last featured domestically in the 2-1 defeat at RB Leipzig a month ago.
Vidal returned for the first leg of Bayern's Champions League quarter-final triumph against Sevilla but was substituted after 36 minutes and aggravated his knee problem during training at the weekend.
A tweet posted by Bayern read: "Get well soon, @kingarturo23.
"Vidal underwent surgery on his knee yesterday, ruling him out for the rest of the season."
