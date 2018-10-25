BREAKING NEWS: Brozovic, Candreva and Miranda among six to renew Inter deals

Antonio Candreva, Miranda and Marcelo Brozovic are among six players to have extended their Inter contracts, the Serie A club announced.

Candreva has signed on for three years, while Miranda is committed for two and Brozovic has agreed a new four-year deal.

Also pledging their immediate futures to the club are Dalbert, Roberto Gagliardini and Matias Vecino.

Dalbert and Gagliardini are handed the longest contracts of Thursday's batch, seeing them through to 2023, while Vecino's deal expires a year earlier.