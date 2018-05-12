BREAKING NEWS: Stoger confirms Borussia Dortmund departure

Peter Stoger has confirmed his time in charge of Borussia Dortmund is over.

The 52-year-old announced he will part ways with the club following the 3-1 defeat at Hoffenheim on the final day of the Bundesliga season.

That left Dortmund to cling onto a Champions League spot as they finished ahead of fifth-placed Bayer Leverkusen on goal difference.

Stoger only took over from the sacked Peter Bosz in December having himself been relieved of his duties at Cologne a week earlier.