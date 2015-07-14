BREAKING NEWS: Van Persie finalises Fenerbahce move

Fenerbahce have completed the signing of Manchester United striker Robin van Persie.

The 31-year-old Netherlands striker flew to the Turkish capital on Sunday and leaves United after three years at the club.

Having received a warm welcome when landing in Istanbul, Van Persie was again afforded another rapturous reception at Fener's Sukru Saracoglu Stadium on Tuesday.

"I am humbled to see so many fans come today to greet and welcome me to your family," he told supporters.

"I promise you one thing, I will do everything in my power to help Fenerbahce win as many titles as possible to make you guys happy.

"If I see today, I can only imagine what it would be like if you win the league and what sort of party that would be. I want to share that you with you.

"I will try to learn Turkish fast because I think it's very important to adapt to the country you're living in. I am part of the Fenerbahce family - I will adapt to this country and to you."

After joining United from Arsenal, Van Persie enjoyed a stellar first campaign under Sir Alex Ferguson, scoring 26 goals to help secure a 20th Premier League title at Old Trafford.

Van Persie played in every single game of that league campaign, but familiar fitness issues have since dogged him under the management of David Moyes and Louis van Gaal, the striker managing 21 and 27 Premier League outings in the last two campaigns respectively.

The signing of Memphis Depay by United in May hinted at a changing of the guard up front, with Radamel Falcao also moving on after his loan from Monaco was not turned permanent.

Van Persie becomes Fener's eighth signing of a busy transfer window, and joins a familiar face at the Sukru Saracoglu in the shape of Nani, who also made the move from United to Turkey last week.