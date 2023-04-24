BREAKING: Tottenham sack INTERIM boss Cristian Stellini after 'devastating' Newcastle loss

Cristian Stellini has been sacked as Tottenham manager, despite only holding the post on an interim basis.

Spurs fell to a 6-1 defeat to Newcastle on Sunday, conceding five goals in the opening 21 minutes.

Ryan Mason, who previously held the post of interim manager following Jose Mourinho's sacking in 2021, has again stepped up to take on the post.

Stellini has only been in the position for a month, having been assistant to Antonio Conte before his departure in late March. He has been in the dugout for just four games, overseeing a victory over Brighton marred by VAR controversy, drawing with Everton and losing to struggling Bournemouth before Sunday's horrorshow.

The news comes amid fevered speculation about the rebuild required at Tottenham, and who might leave this summer – with even the future of chairman Daniel Levy in doubt. Talisman Harry Kane, captain Hugo Lloris and forward Son Heung-min are all rumoured to be hovering around the exit.

Levy appeared to acknowledge the pressure in a candid statement confirming the news (opens in new tab), describing the performance against Newcastle as "wholly unacceptable" and stressing that "ultimately the responsibility is mine".

"Sunday’s performance against Newcastle was wholly unacceptable," Levy said. "It was devastating to see. We can look at many reasons why it happened and whilst myself, the board, the coaches and players must all take collective responsibility, ultimately the responsibility is mine.

"Cristian will leave his current role along with his coaching staff. Cristian stepped in at a difficult point in our season and I want to thank him for the professional manner in which he and his coaching staff have conducted themselves during such a challenging time. We wish him and his staff well.

"Ryan Mason will take over Head Coach duties with immediate effect. Ryan knows the club and the players well. We shall update further on his coaching staff in due course.

"I met with the Player Committee today - the squad is determined to pull together to ensure the strongest possible finish to the season. We are all clear we need to deliver performances which earn your amazing support."