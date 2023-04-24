Tottenham ready for biggest rebuild in their history, with Harry Kane, Hugo Lloris and Daniel Levy set for exit

Tottenham Hotspur are set for the busiest summer in the club's recent history, following a drab campaign that is rapidly turning sourer.

Spurs went into the weekend's fixture away to Newcastle United knowing that victory would bring them closer to Champions League football – but were hammered 6-1 by the Toon. The disastrous display was capped off by midfielder Pape Sarr exiting the field after 20 minutes before Hugo Lloris was substituted at half-time.

Betfair (opens in new tab) now place chairman Daniel Levy at 7/4 to leave this summer, as the Evening Standard (opens in new tab) states that Tottenham are "preparing for an overhaul of the squad in the summer".

(Image credit: ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Football.london (opens in new tab) are reporting that Daniel Levy's future is in the balance as the Spurs fans revolt against the chairman. Captain Lloris meanwhile, who shipped five first-half goals at St. James' Park, is to leave according to GiveMeSport (opens in new tab).

Kane, meanwhile, cut an unhappy figure despite scoring a consolation goal in the defeat – and now looks ready to depart after 19 years as a Lilywhite, boy and man. This is despite Tottenham wanting to sign him to a longer deal.

The Telegraph's Luke Edwards told BBC Radio 5 Live (opens in new tab) that Kane looks like a player who "wants out" – potentially funding the rebuild this summer.

"Harry Kane looks like a player who wants out," Edwards said. "He did OK as a player, but as a leader he was absent. There is something very rotten."

Tottenham were smashed by Newcastle – and now face an uncertain future (Image credit: Getty Images)

Other Tottenham stars have come under fire this season and now face uncertain futures, too. Richarlison is yet to score a Premier League goal since a £60 million move, Dejan Kulusevski's loan deal has not been completed permanently yet, while Davinson Sanchez was substituted on and off last weekend against Bournemouth, throwing his future into doubt.

Tottenham are fifth in the table, six points behind fourth, having played two games more.

More Tottenham stories

Vincent Kompany is currently the favourite to become Tottenham manager. Luis Enrique has expressed an interest, while Mauricio Pochettino may be in line to return.

Despite uncertainty in the dugout, Clement Lenglet looks set to join permanently. Randal Kolo Muani is of interest to Spurs and Aymeric Laporte remains an option. There are worries, however, that along with Harry Kane leaving for Manchester United, Dejan Kulusevski might not stay a Lilywhites player this summer.