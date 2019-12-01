Arsenal prepared to wait until next summer for Brendan Rodgers - and he is keen on the job

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers is interested in becoming Arsenal manager at the end of the season, according to reports.

The Northern Irishman is one of the leading candidates to take charge at the Emirates Stadium after Unai Emery was sacked on Friday.

The Spaniard was dismissed following a seven-game winless streak in all competitions, with Freddie Ljungberg immediately appointed as his replacement on an interim basis.

Carlo Ancelotti, Mauricio Pochettino, Nuno Espirito Santo and Mikel Arteta have all been spoken of as contenders to succeed Emery.

But Leicester boss Rodgers has reportedly moved into pole position for the vacancy in north London, although the Daily Star write that Arsenal will have to wait until next summer to appoint him.

Rodgers has done a superb job since taking charge of Leicester earlier this year, with the Foxes currently occupying third place in the Premier League table.

They will climb above Manchester City and into second spot if they avoid defeat against Everton on Sunday.

And Arsenal believe Rodgers is the man to restore the Gunners, who have not won a league title since 2004, to their former glories.

The former Liverpool head coach is privately keen on the opportunity to take control at the Emirates, regarding it as a "dream job".

However, he is unlikely to leave Leicester midway through the campaign, meaning Arsenal may have to wait until the end of 2019/20 to approach him.

It would also cost the north London outfit £14m to prise Rodgers away from the King Power Stadium, which has forced the Gunners to think carefully about their next move.

Senior figures at the club are prepared to bide their time in the search for a successor to Emery, who leaves Arsenal eight points adrift of the top four.

Ljungberg's side travel to Carrow Road to lock horns with Norwich on Sunday.

