Brentford: Romeo Beckham training with Bees' B team

Romeo Beckham is currently training with Brentford's B team, although it is unclear how long the 20-year-old will spend with the West London side.

Currently contracted to Inter Miami II – the reserve side of the MLS club founded by his dad, David, in 2018 – Romeo is in London training with Brentford's reserve side during the MLS Next Pro off-season. Last season he scored two goals and made ten assists across 20 appearances, where he played primarily as a right winger.

The MLS Next Pro is a league classified as part of the third tier of the United States league system, with 2022 the first season of its launch. Inter Miami II finished sixth out of ten teams in the Eastern Conference, and consequently failed to reach the play-offs.

Inter Miami are one of the newest MLS franchises (Image credit: Lauren Sopourn/Getty Images)

Beckham also featured briefly for Inter Miami's senior side during their friendly with Barcelona in July, in which the team was beaten 6-0. He played alongside Harvey Neville, son of Inter Miami manager Phil.

After spending a year with Arsenal's youth team between 2014 and 2015, where he was eventually released, Romeo decided to pursue other interests before returning to football. He made his debut for Fort Lauderdale, now renamed as Inter Miami II, in September 2021, and has been contracted with the team ever since.

Neither of Beckham's other sons are footballers: Brooklyn has gone into photography, while Cruz is launching a music career (Image credit: PA)

Meanwhile, after folding their academy in 2016, Brentford launched their B team, a reserve side competing against opponents from across the UK and abroad. Brentford B won last season's London Senior Cup, and players such as Marcus Forss have worked from the reserve side into the first team.

Now though, with Premier League regulations requiring all top flight clubs to have an academy at least at category three status by the start of the 2024-25 season, Brentford have decided to reopen their academy. The club's academy will start with category four status, and Brentford will need to meet certain requirements before it is elevated to a higher category.