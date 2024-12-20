Brighton striker Evan Ferguson wanted by three Premier League clubs in January deal: report

Brighton are set to let Evan Ferguson leave on loan in the January transfer window, and competition is heating up in a three-horse race for his signature.

West Ham United need to cover the loss of Michail Antonio with Niclas Fullkrug and Danny Ings behind makeshift solution Jarrod Bowen in the striker pecking order at the London Stadium.

The Hammers are keen to get a deal done according to Givemesport but Leicester City and Southampton are among the other clubs that want to get there first.

Brighton striker Evan Ferguson on the radar of three Premier League sides

Evan Ferguson has proven his ability to score in the Premier League (Image credit: Getty Images)

Southampton are in dire need of a finisher, while Leicester’s options as back-up to veteran Jamie Vardy can be improved upon. Like West Ham, they’ve both identified Brighton & Hove Albion striker Evan Ferguson as a key target in the loan market.

Ferguson has fallen behind Danny Welbeck, Georginio Rutter and Joao Pedro in Brighton’s centre forward ranks and has started just twice in the Premier League this season.

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler has denied that Evan Ferguson will leave on loan (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ferguson has missed a lot of playing time because of injury and new Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler has found his preferred approach in his absence.

He’s featured regularly in the Premier League since the age of 17 but Ferguson has also endured some absences in that time. He’s played 57 Premier League games in the past two and a half seasons, starting 27 times and scoring 13 goals.

With Brighton’s needs moving ahead without him in the short-term, Ferguson has struggled for fitness and playing time. At 20, a loan could prove a sensible option for the remainder of 2024-25.

There’s also strong interest in Ferguson from clubs in the Championship. Reports this week have linked Leeds United and Sunderland with loan bids for the Republic of Ireland international. Celtic are also thought to be keen to acquire his services.

Ferguson, who is ranked at number 15 in FourFourTwo's list of the most exciting teenagers to watch this season, isn’t short of suitors and little wonder. Last season he had the highest percentage of shots on target of any player in the Premier League, as good a marker as any of the finishing ability for which he’s become renowned.

Whether he gets to show that off this season is in question. At 20 years of age and with proven Premier League ability he’s the talk of the loan market, but Hurzeler scoffed last month at the suggestion that Ferguson might be on the move.

In FourFourTwo’s opinion the only thing that matters for Ferguson between now and May is regular playing time.

Attention from a trio of Premier League clubs in need should rule out a drop into the Championship. But, if they can carve out more consistent minutes and get Ferguson firing again, Brighton might yet be the best place for him.