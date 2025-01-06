Brighton's new stadium: Everything you need to know

Brighton are building a new stadium just for the women's team with the club's deputy chairman Paul Barber saying the team deserve "respect and focus".

The Women's Super League club, who currently sit fifth in the top flight, submitted plans in October 2023 for a new stadium which were approved by the council a few weeks later.

But where will it be built and when will it be completed? Here's all you need to know.

The women's team play at Broadfield Stadium (Image credit: Chris Vaughan/Getty Images)

Brighton's women's team occasionally play at the Amex Stadium, which is ranked 31st on FourFourTwo's best stadium list, but the lion share of their fixtures are competed at Crawley's Broadfield Stadium.

The new venue aims to give the women's side their own stadium as part of the club's investment in the team.

Fran Kirby moved to Brighton in the summer of 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The club have slowly been putting more and more money into the women's team, particularly this season with huge marquee signings like Fran Kirby.

Barber has said the club have a site in mind for the new build but did not confirm the location.

He spoke to the BBC about when building could be completed: "[The 2026/27 season] is not totally out of the question. It depends, over the next few months, how things go.

"It is probably more realistic [to aim for the] 2027-28 season, but again, we will be working very hard to deliver the solution as quickly as we can. It will largely depend on the way we construct the stadium and how quickly we can move through planning consents. There is a lot of work to do and we're excited to be involved in it. I think it will be a huge step for women and girls football in our city."

The deputy chairman also did not rule out the women sharing the Amex Stadium full-time with the men's team in future. FourFourTwo believe a new stadium will see an increase in crowd numbers for the women's team.

Brighton have seen an uptick in form this season. They are only two points behind their total haul in the WSL last season after just 10 games.

The Seagulls are four points outside of the top three, which is a Women's Champions League qualifying spot.