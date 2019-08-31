Former Manchester United target Bruno Fernandes could be set to join European rivals instead

Sporting CP midfielder Bruno Fernandes is set to sign for Real Madrid in a £63m deal, according to Fiorentina sporting director Daniele Prade.

The Portugal international was heavily linked with Tottenham and Manchester United before the Premier League transfer window closed earlier this month.

And Fernandes could now move to the Santiago Bernabeu instead, with European clubs having until Monday to complete their transfer business.

That is the view of Prade, who told Corriere dello Sport that he expects a deal to go through in the next 48 hours.

The Fiorentina supremo has been in talks with Sporting over a potential move for midfielder Raphinha.

And Prade let slip that Fernandes, who scored 31 goals in all competitions last term, is on his way to Madrid.

