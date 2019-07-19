Sporting CP form plan to keep Bruno Fernandes after losing patience with Manchester United

The Old Trafford club have been heavily linked with a move for the Portugal international this summer but are yet to formalise their interest.

Portuguese outlet Correio de Manha has reported that Sporting CP president Frederico Varandas is prepared to sell four players - Wendel, Raphinha, Marcos Acuna and Bas Dost – to raise funds if Fernandes stays put.

The Lisbon outfit want €70 million for the midfielder but are yet to receive a bid from Manchester and the outlet believes that the Premier League side are unlikely to meet the valuation.

Varandas believes he can raise around €100 million from selling the quartet while also saving on salaries, but even bringing in just €40-50 million would ensure they would be under no pressure to let Fernandes go.

O Jogo is more optimistic about a formal offer from United coming in before the end of the weekend

