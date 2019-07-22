Sporting CP president laughs off Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes valuation

Reports on Monday claimed that the Old Trafford club were ready to bid around €60 million for the Portugal international.

Varandas was intercepted by reporters as he passed through Lisbon airport and responded to the news by telling the Red Devils they will have to improve on that figure if they hope to land the midfielder’s signature this summer.

“I don’t know if there are many or if there are few [interested clubs],” Varandas told RTP.

“What I know, a lot has been spoken of values, coming to the press, €55m, €62m… for that he doesn’t leave, for sure.”

Varandas was also quizzed on whether Sporting fans are to expect more new signings this summer

He replied: “If Bruno Fernandes leaves, players with quality will come. But if Bruno leaves.”

Varandas also said he is yet to receive an official bid for the 24-year-old, who scored 20 league goals for the Lisbon outfit last season.

