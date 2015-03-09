Brunt charged by FA for alleged tunnel incident

The Northern Irishman is said to have confronted a match official as the players left the field at Villa Park, following a 2-0 victory for the hosts.

An FA statement read: "It is alleged that in or around the tunnel area after the end of the fixture the player used abusive and/or insulting words and/or behaviour towards a Match Official."

The last-eight tie – settled by goals from Fabian Delph and Scott Sinclair - was overshadowed by a pitch invasion that saw thousands of fans spill onto the field at full-time.

A number of supporters had earlier entered the field of play following Sinclair's 85th-minute effort and during stoppage time.

The FA are currently investigating those incidents, while Brunt has been given until Thursday to respond.