How to watch Brighton vs Aston Villa: Live streams, watch online as soaring Seagulls aim to overtake Unai Emery's team in the Premier League

Brighton vs Aston Villa key information • Date: Wednesday, 3 December 2025 • Kick-off time: 7:30pm GMT / 2:30pm ET • Venue: Amex Stadium, Falmer • TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK), Peacock (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Get NordVPN's Cyber Monday deal

The Amex Stadium has been fruitful territory for Aston Villa in the Premier League but Fabian Hurzeler's Brighton & Hove Albion won't be giving up their unbeaten home record easily.

Brighton have won four and drawn two of their matches at home this season but Unai Emery's men will be heading to East Sussex with a plan.

Is Brighton vs Aston Villa on TV in the UK?

Brighton vs Aston Villa will be shown live in the UK as part of a bumper midweek programme on Sky Sports.

Because there are six matches overlapping on Wednesday, this one will be available on Sky Sports Cricket as well as via Sky Go and the Sky Sports+ app.

Watch the Premier League on Sky Sports To get Sky Sports you either need to arrange a TV package, either direct through Sky for £35 per month, or another provider such as EE or Virgin. Or, for a more flexible and shorter-term, NowTV is Sky's streaming partner, with a day pass available for £14.99 or a monthly plan from £27.99.

Watch Brighton vs Aston Villa in the US

Brighton vs Aston Villa is one of this week's games available to stream live in the United States on Peacock.

Watch the Premier League on Peacock Peacock plans start from $10.99 a month, which nets you roughly half of all Premier League games each week. There are savings for annual plans, which start from $109.99 a year.

How to watch Brighton vs Aston Villa in Australia

Premier League fans in Australia can watch Brighton vs Aston Villa through Stan Sport.

Watch the Premier League on Stan Sport You'll need a base Stan subscription (AU$12 a month) and also the the Stan Sport add-on ($20 a month), so $32 a month. That's for a rolling streaming plan with the ability to stop at any point.

Is there a Brighton vs Aston Villa free live stream?

There are no dedicated free-to-air broadcasters showing the game but you may be able to watch Brighton vs Aston Villa by signing up for a free trial.

Amazon Prime Video is currently offering a seven-day free trial of Peacock Premium Plus for users in the US. You can sign up, watch the game, and cancel if you don't think you'll get any lasting value from the offering.

Watch Brighton vs Aston Villa from anywhere

Brighton vs Aston Villa: Premier League preview

Brighton and Villa collected three points each at the weekend to reinforce their European football credentials.

The Seagulls beat Nottingham Forest at the City Ground, adding a fine away victory to the home record upon which their improving fortunes have been built.

Hurzeler's team are unbeaten in four matches in the Premier League, winning three and drawing away against bitter rivals Crystal Palace in early November.

That was only the second time this season that Brighton have failed to score in a Premier League match. Arsenal, the league's stingiest defence, kept them out in the Carabao Cup. Palace have the joint-second best defensive record in the league.

The team with whom they share that honour? Aston Villa. Emery's players have been far from prolific in front of goal but the back four that's been in place since Pau Torres returned to favour have been incredibly consistent.

Villa's xG has been picked over since their win over Wolves, which took them briefly into third despite a low total quality of chances for the season so far.

Their solution is one of high risk and high reward. Scoring nine of their 16 Premier League goals from outside the penalty area is entertaining, certainly, but it remains to be seen whether the threat forces opponents to ease up on the low block that stymies Villa.

They've won their last five matches in the Premier League and Europa League. Put that up against Brighton's home record and something has to give.

Brighton vs Aston Villa: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

Brighton 1-1 Aston Villa

Villa have developed a knack for finding a way in recent matches but Brighton's unbeaten home record will be protected with gusto.