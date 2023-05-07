Burnley boss Vincent Kompany signs new deal with Clarets amid Tottenham links

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany has signed a new five-year contract with the Clarets amid reported interest from Tottenham.

Kompany has led Burnley back to the Premier League in a hugely impressive debut season with the club, with the Clarets top of the Championship and playing some spectacular football this term.

Victory at home to Cardiff City on Monday will see Burnley hit the 100-point mark and Kompany's fine work has seen him linked with a summer move to Tottenham as a replacement for Antonio Conte.

But Burnley have drawn a line under those rumours by announcing a new contract for the Belgian manager.

"Burnley Football Club is delighted to announce that manager Vincent Kompany has signed a new contract to extend his commitment with the club," the Clarets said on their website.

Kompany's new deal will run until 2028 and the former Manchester City defender said: “Burnley and Turf Moor felt right pretty much from the start - so it also feels right to sign for the next five years.

"Together with the fans we have made Turf Moor a fortress again and continue to look forward to the future and the job of making Burnley better with every step."