Burnley fans boo as announcement warns against homophobic chants vs Chelsea

Burnley fans were warned to avoid using homphobic chants during their Premier League clash against Chelsea at Turf Moor on Saturday.

During the first half, an announcement was made urging supporters to stop discriminative shouts from the stands, with a similar message also posted on the club's social media channels.

On X, formerly Twitter, Burnley wrote: "We want to remind all supporters that homophobic and discriminatory chanting of all kinds is offensive and will not be tolerated at Turf Moor.

And they added: "Homophobic abuse is also a hate crime and punishable by law."

At the stadium, the announcement was met with boos by many fans and some even continued to chant the offensive song in defiance.

Starting on Saturday, all Premier League matches until October 23rd are to be dedicated to the No Room For Racism campaign, which asks fans to call out and report discrimination in the stands.

Earlier this season, three men were charged or summoned to appear at court for entering a playing area, common assault and throwing a missile onto the playing area during Burnley's 3-0 loss to Manchester City at Turf Moor.

Chelsea came from behind to win Saturday's match 4-1 in their second win in the space of a week after Monday's 2-0 victory at Fulham.

Mauricio Pochettino's side are now 11th in the table, with 11 points from their eight games.

