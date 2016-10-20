Burnley suffer Defour injury blow
Influential Burnley midfielder Steven Defour will miss Saturday's match against Everton through injury.
Sean Dyche has confirmed Burnley will be without Steven Defour for this weekend at least after the Belgium international suffered a hamstring injury.
The midfielder has become a key player for the Clarets since making an £8million switch to the Premier League from Anderlecht in August.
But the 28-year-old will not be involved against Everton at Turf Moor, though manager Dyche does not believe he will be sidelined for long.
"Steven has a straightforward injury and we're not expecting a long lay-off," he said.
All of Burnley's seven points this season have come at home, but Everton are flying higher under Ronald Koeman and Dyche knows they will present a difficult obstacle to overcome.
He added: "There is no pressure on us. We have handled big occasions before and we have a good feeling about playing at Turf Moor.
"I think we have to be at it in every game. There are certain challenges that are really tough and Everton are a very good side."
