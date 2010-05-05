Butt set to join Germany squad

The German football federation could not be immediately reached for a comment.

The 35-year-old, whose last of three international appearances came in June 2003, will be the third choice behind Manuel Neuer and Tim Wiese, who are locked in battle for the starting spot.

Adler recently became the German number one after the suicide of Robert Enke but pulled out on Tuesday because of a planned rib operation that would not allow him to be fit in time for the tournament start on June 11th.

Germany coach Joachim Low will announce his preliminary 30-man squad on Thursday.

