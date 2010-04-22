Cameroon line up Georgia friendly

The Cameroon Football Federation said the game will take place in Linz, Austria, where Cameroon will be training ahead of the World Cup finals which begin on June 11.

Cameroon have already fixed matches with fellow World Cup finalists Slovakia in Klagenfurt, Austria on May 29, Portugal in Covilha on June 1 and Serbia in Belgrade on June 5.

The Indomitable Lions open their World Cup campaign against Japan on June 14 in Bloemfontein.

