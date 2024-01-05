Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin was sent off in controversial circumstances during his team's 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace on Thursday night.

In the second half of the FA Cup tie at Selhurst Park, Calvert-Lewin slid in on Palace defender Nathaniel Clyne.

The right-back went down holding his leg but there were few appeals from the home team.

Yet following input from the Video Assistant Referee (VAR), on-field official Chris Kavanagh brandished a red card after adjudging the tackle to be dangerous.

Everton are now facing up to the prospect of being without their main striker for their upcoming Premier League games against Aston Villa and Fulham, as well as for the FA Cup third-round replay against Palace.

But can they appeal the decision and have the suspension wiped out? FourFourTwo reveals all below.

Can VAR red cards be rescinded?

If a club believes their player was incorrectly shown a straight red card, they can appeal the decision.

They must apply to the FA and argue for "wrongful dismissal". The governing body then reviews the original decision before reaching their verdict.

If they agree that the player did not deserve to be sent off, the customary three-game ban is overturned.

But if the FA concludes that the appeal was "frivolous", they have the right to extend the suspension to four matches or more.

The use of VAR in the original decision does not affect a club's right to appeal. That means Calvert-Lewin's ban could still be cancelled, but Everton must launch an appeal within two days.

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin is set to miss three games through suspension (Image credit: Getty Images)

What have Everton said?

Everton have not yet confirmed whether or not they plan to appeal Calvert-Lewin's contentious red card.

Sean Dyche hinted that he would like to, but the manager added that he will discuss the issue with other figures at club before a decision is made.

"I'll double-check the process," he said when asked about the prospect of an appeal.

"Yet again it's one of them risk-and-reward things. Is it worth it, is it not worth it? I don't think anyone knows what's going to happen with these decisions now.

"We'll see, we'll analyse it, we'll get an outside view and then we will decide."

Manchester United have been told how much they must pay to land Italian defender Giorgio Scalvini.

Arsenal have decided their transfer priority in this month's window - and it is not a new striker.

And here is a list of EVERY Premier League player set to appear in the Africa Cup of Nations and the Asian Cup.