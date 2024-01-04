Revealed! EVERY Premier League player set to leave for AFCON and the Asian Cup
Several Premier League stars are set to represent their countries in Africa and Asia
This year is a busy one in the world of international football, with the European Championship and Copa America scheduled for the summer.
Africa and Asia are also holding the latest editions of their respective continental competitions in 2024 - but unfortunately for Premier League clubs, both tournaments are taking place in the middle of the season.
The Africa Cup of Nations kicks off in Ivory Coast on January 13, with the final set for February 11.
The Asian Cup, which is being hosted by Qatar, will take place between January 12 and February 10.
Dozens of Premier League players are about to jet off to the tournaments, much to the annoyance of managers up and down the division.
Which clubs will be most affected? We have run through every absentee below.
Arsenal
Mohamed Elneny (Egypt)
Takehiro Tomiyasu (Japan)
Aston Villa
Bertrand Traore (Burkina Faso)
Bournemouth
Dango Ouattara (Burkina Faso)
Antoine Semenyo (Ghana)
Brentford
Yoane Wissa (Congo)
Kim Ji-oo (South Korea)
Saman Ghoddos (Iran)
Frank Onyeka (Nigeria)
Brighton
Simon Adingra (Ivory Coast)
Kaoru Mitoma (Japan)
Burnley
None
Chelsea
Nicolas Jackson (Senegal)
Crystal Palace
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace)
Everton
Idrissa Gueye (Senegal)
Fulham
Fode Ballo-Toure (Senegal)
Calvin Bassey (Nigeria)
Alex Iwobi (Nigeria)
Liverpool
Wataru Endo (Japan)
Mohamed Salah (Egypt)
Luton
Issa Kabore (Burkina Faso)
Manchester City
None
Manchester United
Andre Onana (Cameroon)
Sofyan Amrabat (Morocco)
Newcastle
None
Nottingham Forest
Serge Aurier (Ivory Coast)
Willy Boly (Ivory Coast)
Ibrahim Sangare (Ivory Coast)
Cheikou Kouyate (Senegal)
Moussa Niakhate (Senegal)
Ola Aina (Nigeria)
Sheffield United
Anis Ben Slimane (Tunisia)
Yasser Larouci (Algeria)
Tottenham
Pape Sarr (Senegal)
Son Heung-min (South Korea)
Yves Bissouma (Mali)
West Ham
Nayef Aguerd (Morocco)
Mohammed Kudus (Ghana)
Wolves
Hwang Hee-chan (South Korea)
Rayan Ait-Nouri (Algeria)
Boubacar Traore (Mali)
Justin Hubner (Indonesia)
More Premier League stories
A supercomputer has predicted that Manchester City will step up a gear to win their fourth-consecutive Premier League title.
Liverpool icon Mohamed Salah has reportedly made a big decision about his future.
And Manchester United are willing to pay the release clause of an Italian defender, reports say.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1