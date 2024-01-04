Revealed! EVERY Premier League player set to leave for AFCON and the Asian Cup

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring against Everton in the Premier League in October 2023.

This year is a busy one in the world of international football, with the European Championship and Copa America scheduled for the summer.

Africa and Asia are also holding the latest editions of their respective continental competitions in 2024 - but unfortunately for Premier League clubs, both tournaments are taking place in the middle of the season.

The Africa Cup of Nations kicks off in Ivory Coast on January 13, with the final set for February 11.

The Asian Cup, which is being hosted by Qatar, will take place between January 12 and February 10.

Dozens of Premier League players are about to jet off to the tournaments, much to the annoyance of managers up and down the division.

Which clubs will be most affected? We have run through every absentee below.

Arsenal

Mohamed Elneny (Egypt)

Takehiro Tomiyasu (Japan)

Aston Villa

Bertrand Traore (Burkina Faso)

Bournemouth

Dango Ouattara (Burkina Faso)

Antoine Semenyo (Ghana)

Brentford

Yoane Wissa (Congo)

Kim Ji-oo (South Korea)

Saman Ghoddos (Iran)

Frank Onyeka (Nigeria)

Brighton

Simon Adingra (Ivory Coast)

Kaoru Mitoma (Japan)

Burnley

None

Chelsea

Chelsea's Nicolas Jackson and Manchester City's Manuel Akanji challenge for a ball in November 2023. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Nicolas Jackson (Senegal)

Crystal Palace

Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace)

Everton

Idrissa Gueye (Senegal)

Fulham

Fode Ballo-Toure (Senegal)

Calvin Bassey (Nigeria)

Alex Iwobi (Nigeria)

Liverpool

Wataru Endo (Japan)

Mohamed Salah (Egypt)

Luton

Issa Kabore (Burkina Faso)

Manchester City

None

Manchester United

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Andre Onana (Cameroon)

Sofyan Amrabat (Morocco)

Newcastle

None

Nottingham Forest

Serge Aurier (Ivory Coast)

Willy Boly (Ivory Coast)

Ibrahim Sangare (Ivory Coast)

Cheikou Kouyate (Senegal)

Moussa Niakhate (Senegal)

Ola Aina (Nigeria)

Sheffield United

Anis Ben Slimane (Tunisia)

Yasser Larouci (Algeria)

Tottenham

Pape Sarr (Senegal)

Son Heung-min (South Korea)

Yves Bissouma (Mali)

West Ham

Nayef Aguerd (Morocco)

Mohammed Kudus (Ghana)

Wolves

Hwang Hee-chan (South Korea)

Rayan Ait-Nouri (Algeria)

Boubacar Traore (Mali)

Justin Hubner (Indonesia)

More Premier League stories

A supercomputer has predicted that Manchester City will step up a gear to win their fourth-consecutive Premier League title.

Liverpool icon Mohamed Salah has reportedly made a big decision about his future.

And Manchester United are willing to pay the release clause of an Italian defender, reports say.