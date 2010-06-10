Trending

Cardozo could miss World Cup



PIETERMARIZBURG, South Africa - Paraguay forward Oscar Cardozo's injury problems could keep him out of the World Cup, a team selector said on Thursday.

Cardozo, 27, hurt his left ankle two weeks ago in training and his condition has not improved.

"He could barely kick the ball so he didn't train," Horacio Cartes told reporters.

Paraguay, in Group F alongside holders Italy, Slovakia and New Zealand, kick off their campaign on Monday against the 2006 champions.

