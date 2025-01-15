Carlo Ancelotti 'comes to blows' with Real Madrid hierarchy amid lingering sack claims: report

Real Madrid are facing a potential hangover after their recent Spanish Super Cup defeat to Barcelona.

Carlo Ancelotti - ranked at no.2 in FourFourTwo's list of the best managers in the world right now - has reportedly come to blows with club president Florentino Perez after a 5-2 defeat in Saudi Arabia last weekend.

The former Everton boss wants reinforcements at the club but his pleas haven't gone down well with the hierarchy in Madrid and once again questions are being asked about his future.

What was said between Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti and Florentino Perez?

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti alongside club president Florentino Perez (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to a report in the Spanish press from Relevo, Ancelotti received a 'reprimand' from Perez on the flight back to Madrid after Sunday's loss to Barcelona. The Real Madrid boss is said to have responded with a suggestion he needs January reinforcements, as relayed by 90min.

Those claims were quickly shut down despite links hinting that Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold will join the club in the summer. Concerns about a lack of depth in defence have been quelled even after lengthy ACL injuries to Dani Carvajal and Eder Militao recently.

Eder Militao ruptured his ACL in November against Osasuna (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Let's make one thing clear: this is a press conference, not a debate. I debate with my coaching staff and my players. Opening a debate here does not seem to me to be the most appropriate place," an edgy Ancelotti said on Wednesday in his latest media briefing.

"(Playing at home against Celta) is an important opportunity to come back from the bad game we played, which hurt us a lot but didn't sink us. We want to react and I hope it goes well, that the reaction is strong after the bad game the other day."

Tensions are clear in the camp and pressure is seemingly building on Ancelotti following the high-profile signing of Kylian Mbappe in the summer. Jude Bellingham has also failed to hit the heights he produced last season.

"I don't follow the wave of criticism, that one day you're the best in the world and another day you're the dumbest," he said. "I have the necessary balance, which experience has given me, to know who I am and not get carried away by the wave. I don't think I'm the best, but I don't think I'm the dumbest either."

In FourFourTwo's view, Real Madrid are almost expected to win silverware and you do feel Ancelotti may be feeling the heat after some tricky defeats against Barcelona this season.

However, the Galacticos are only one point behind La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid and could still retain their Spanish crown come May.