Carragher gains citizenship to play for shock European nation

Jamie Carragher and his son have both been granted citizenship to a European country

WIGAN, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 08: James Carragher of Wigan Athletic during the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match between Wigan Athletic and Fulham at Brick Community Stadium on February 08, 2025 in Wigan, England. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)
Carragher is eligible to play for another European nation (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jamie Carragher has been retired from professional football since 2013, but his son, James, is a defender for Wigan Athletic who is now able to play for an international side that isn't England.

James Carragher played for Liverpool's academy until the age of 15 before moving to Wigan, where he has since risen through the ranks into the first team. Loan spells at Oldham and Inverness Caledonian Thistle have followed, with the 22-year-old finally establishing himself in the Latics' first team this term.

An international call-up could soon be on the way for the towering centre-back, too, though not for England. Carragher junior hasn't played for any of the Three Lions' youth sides, while he would need a rapid rise in development to force his way into Thomas Tuchel's squads over the next couple of years.

Carragher eligible to play for European nation that isn't England

WIGAN, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 8: James Carragher of Wigan Athletic during the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match between Wigan Athletic and Fulham at Brick Community Stadium on February 8, 2025 in Wigan, England. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

Carragher plays for Wigan (Image credit: Getty Images)

As a result, Carragher has looked at alternative ways to play international football, with his Maltese heritage offering him a chance of appearing in World Cup and Euros qualifiers, as well as the Nations League and other friendlies.

Jamie and James were both granted citizenship to Malta due to the former's grandfather and mother both being born on the Mediterranean island. The Liverpool legend revealed in 2020 that "I've got a bit of Maltese blood in me actually," while issuing a safety plea to the country's citizens during the Covid pandemic, alerting the attention of the Malta FA.

England's defender Jamie Carragher reacts after being handed a yellow card by Uzbek referee Ravshan Irmatov (unseen) during the Group C first round 2010 World Cup football match England vs. Algeria on June 18, 2010 at Green Point stadium in Cape Town. NO PUSH TO MOBILE / MOBILE USE SOLELY WITHIN EDITORIAL ARTICLE - AFP PHOTO / JEWEL SAMAD (Photo credit should read JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images)

Carragher senior played for England during his career (Image credit: Getty Images)

Malta FA president Bjorn Vassallo has highlighted the nation is open to welcoming naturalised players to the national team if they are able to strengthen the squad, with discussions with the Carraghers ongoing about James' future internationally.

"We will not shy from signing players internationally; everyone is doing it, so why not us?" Vassallo asked. “We’ve been in talks with James and his father Jamie for the last few months now; he [James] is open to it, but we’re still working on it."

Currently ranked 168th in the world by FIFA, Malta are among the worst teams in Europe, with Andorra, Gibraltar, Liechtenstein and San Marino the only sides deemed worse than them.

Managed by Emilio De Leo, Malta have been drawn against Finland, Poland, Lithuania and either Spain or the Netherlands for World Cup 2026 qualifying, with only the first-place side automatically reaching the tournament.

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher

Carragher senior's mum is from Malta (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's safe to assume that Malta won't qualify for the World Cup, even if Carragher is selected for the squad, with the nation having won a total of just seven games out of 232 matches during qualifying for both the World Cup and European Championship.

Carragher won't be the only player from the EFL to represent Malta, though, with Notts County's Jodi Jones and Reading's Basil Tuma both turning out for the nation in recent times.

Staff writer

Ryan is a staff writer for FourFourTwo, joining the team full-time in October 2022. He first joined Future in December 2020, working across FourFourTwo, Golf Monthly, Rugby World and Advnture's websites, before eventually earning himself a position with FourFourTwo permanently. After graduating from Cardiff University with a degree in Journalism and Communications, Ryan earned a NCTJ qualification to further develop as a writer while a Trainee News Writer at Future. 

